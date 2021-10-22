K-Electric seeks over Rs3 per unit hike in power tariff

KARACHI: A few days after the government announced an increase in the power tariff by Rs1.39 per unit, K-Electric, the sole electricity supplier in Karachi, has submitted an application to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority(Nepra), seeking a Rs3.45 per unit hike in the rate of electricity.

According to Nepra, K-Electric has requested an increase in power tariff on account of the monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for September. Nepra has fixed November 3 as the date to hear K-Electric’s request. Power consumers will have to bear an additional burden of Rs6.64 billion if the K-Electric plea gets a nod from the regulatory authority.