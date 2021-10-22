Dr Niazi’s death condoled

Islamabad : Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Chairman Dr. Yousuf Kushk expressed sorrow and grief over the demise of eminent writer, poet, columnist and educationist Dr. Ajmal Niazi.
He said that Dr. Ajmal Niazi was a well-known poet and columnist of unique style. He spent most of his life teaching Urdu language and literature. Dr. Ajmal Niazi edited ‘Ravi’ and ‘Mahwar’ magazines while a student at Government College Lahore and Punjab University, Lahore.
He was also a lecturer in Garden College, Rawalpindi and Government College, Mianwali. Later he was associated with Government College, and FC College, Lahore. He used to write columns in newspaper under the headline of ‘BeNiazian’
Islamabad : Two-day national ‘Seerat’ Conference concluded at the National University of Modern Languages on...
Islamabad : The National Academy of Higher Education , based in Higher Education Commission Islamabad, is the...
Around midnight on October 16, 2021, one of the Pakistan navy’s anti-submarine warfare aircraft picked up a fading...
Islamabad : The Chairman of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission , Muhammad Naeem, inaugurated a linear accelerator...
Islamabad : Najm-us-Saqib from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that the wait-and-see policy is by far the...
Islamabad : Home to about 200 million people, Pakistan has one of the poorest mental health indicators in the world....