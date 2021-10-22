Dr Niazi’s death condoled

Islamabad : Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Chairman Dr. Yousuf Kushk expressed sorrow and grief over the demise of eminent writer, poet, columnist and educationist Dr. Ajmal Niazi.

He said that Dr. Ajmal Niazi was a well-known poet and columnist of unique style. He spent most of his life teaching Urdu language and literature. Dr. Ajmal Niazi edited ‘Ravi’ and ‘Mahwar’ magazines while a student at Government College Lahore and Punjab University, Lahore.

He was also a lecturer in Garden College, Rawalpindi and Government College, Mianwali. Later he was associated with Government College, and FC College, Lahore. He used to write columns in newspaper under the headline of ‘BeNiazian’