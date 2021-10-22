Policeman wounded fighting off mugging attempt

A policeman was wounded while fighting off an attempt to mug him in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth area. Two teenagers were also injured by stray bullets in the Gulberg and Shah Latif Town areas.

Fifty-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector Bakht Hussain was shot when he resisted a mugging bit in the Lasi Goth area of Sohrab Goth. He was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH). The injured cop is posted at the investigation wing of the SITE Super Highway police station.

Fifteen-year-old Zara Rasheed was injured after a stray bullet hit her on the Karimabad Flyover. She was immediately taken to ASH. Fourteen-year-old Sajid Naeem was injured after a stray bullet hit him in the Shah Latif Town neighbourhood. He was taken to the Jinnah hospital. In another firing incident, 30-year-old Sajjad was injured after a bullet was mistakenly fired in Surjani Town.