15 cops promoted

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police department has promoted as many as 15 assistant sub-inspectors to the posts of sub-inspector.
A press release issued by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hazara range, Mirvais Niaz has said that promotions were made purely on merit.
It added that the promotions were made on the recommendations of the departmental promotion committee in light of promoted service carrier and police department’s rules and regulations. As many as six ASIs of Mansehra were promoted to the post of SI, four each of Battagram and Torghar and an ASI was promoted in Kohistan district.
