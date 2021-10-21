Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrated

PESHAWAR: The Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SWA) was celebrated across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with religious fervour.

In the provincial capital, the speakers at a Seerat Conference urged the participants to follow in the footsteps of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SWA) which is the only way to success.

The conference was arranged by the Abasyn University Peshawar at its main auditorium.

Vice-chancellor of the university, Dr Umar Farooq, was the chief guest on the occasion.

Dr Abdul Salam, head of the computer science department of the university, and Abdul Haseeb, a faculty member of NUST University Islamabad, spoke on the occasion. Faculty members and students of different departments of the university attended the event.