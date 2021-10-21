Police hold flag march

LAHORE: Police on Wednesday conducted flag march to create a sense of security among citizens in view of situation in the country. Police officers including CCPO, Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit, Elite Force, Traffic Police, Anti Riot Force, Ababeel Force and District Administration participated in the flag march.

The flag march started from Qila Gujar Singh and passed through Haji Camp, Lakshmi Chowk, Mall Road, Lower Mall, Outfall Road, Band Road, Ring Road and other major highways and public places of the city.