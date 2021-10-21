State of play

According to the World Press Freedom Index, Pakistan ranked 145 out of 180 countries for the freedom of the press in 2020. Still, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry proclaimed in a BBC interview that Pakistani media is independent and among the most free. Such statements are appalling. In addition, the government wishes to introduce the disastrous Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA).

The PMDA can impose fines up to Rs250 million on media houses and Rs100 million on individual journalists through tribunals on account of corrupt journalism. There is no denying that no one supports, or should support, fake news, but these censorious moves are going too far. Curtailing press freedom is akin to challenging democracy itself. Tactics to centralise the media and muzzle its voices should immediately end.

Asif Murad Umrani

Karachi