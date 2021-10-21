Gold rates up Rs2,500/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose by Rs2,500 per tola on Monday.
According to the data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), the precious metal closed the day in the local market at Rs122,200/tola.
Similarly, the 10 gram gold price increased by Rs2,144 to Rs104,767. In the international market, gold rates increased by $18 to $1,781/ounce. Silver rates rose Rs40 to Rs1,470/tola. The price of 10 gram silver also increased by Rs34.28 to Rs1,260.28. Local jewelers claimed that rates in the local market remained Rs500/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.
