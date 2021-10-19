CTP deploys 490 officials for Eid Milad

Rawalpindi:In order to ensure the security of the faithful, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on Monday issued traffic plan for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) under which parking of vehicles or handcarts on the route of the Milad processions would be prohibited.

According to Duty Officer CTP Headquarters, CTP on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Rawalpindi, Rai Mazhar Iqbal had finalized all the arrangements while there would be nearly 17 diversion points in the city to ensure traffic flow.

No tractor trolley, trucks or any public service vehicle would be allowed near Milad processions, he said and urged the citizens to use alternate routes including Airport Road, Rialto Chowk, Tipu Road, Rawal Road and Murree Road ahead of Chandi Chowk to reach Islamabad.