IVS communication design dept receives grant under US-backed program

KARACHI: The Department of Communication Design, Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture (IVS), has received another grant under the US-Pakistan University Partnerships Grants Program 2020-23, funded by the U.S. Mission to Pakistan and administered by the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP).

The press relases issued by IVS reads, “In keeping with this aim, the Dept. of Communication Design has designed a program, Critical Design Education & Practice, to facilitate a more critically oriented research and creative practice in communication design education in Pakistan. The launch of the program was held on the 13th of October 2021.”

The event was attended by the Cultural Affairs Officer, US Consulate General Karachi John V. Rhatigan, faculty from Kennesaw State University, the partner in 2014-2016, and the new partners, University College of Art and Design, Islamia University of Bahawalpur, SABS University of Art, Design and Heritages, Karachi School of Art and Arts Council Institute of Arts and Crafts.

Speaking at the event, Dean and Executive Director of Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture, Dr. Faiza Mushtaq appreciated the recognition and support for art and design by the US Mission to Pakistan, while emphasizing the need for more such support from the local authorities.

Dr. Leslie Hanky, Erin Sledd, Farah Mahbub, M Ali Khan and Ammad Tahir presented their collaborative projects and research publications which resulted from the last partnership in 2014-2016.