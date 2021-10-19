Opposition funds being delayed: PML-N lawmaker

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz parliamentary leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Sardar Mohammad Yousuf has said the government is delaying the release of funds meant for the development schemes of the opposition lawmakers.

“This is why various schemes couldn’t be executed on time,” the lawmaker told reporters here on Monday. Yousuf, who is the senior central vice-president of the party and a former federal minister, said the work on his development schemes had been completed but it was beyond the stipulated period and some were still under construction because of the delay in funds’ release.

“Though the government has upgraded the Basic Health Unit in Jabori to a Rural Health Centre, the supply of the equipment and posting of the staff is yet to be carried out,” he said. The lawmaker said that he was in contact with the health department high-ups for the early launching of the healthcare services to people of Jabori and the rest of the Siran valley from the upgraded health facility.

“The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has miserably failed to come up to people’s expectations. Now it seems helpless in controlling inflation and unemployment issues in the country,” Yousuf said.

He said that if the government didn’t reverse the petroleum products prices to Rs100 per litre and did withdraw the increase in electricity and natural gas tariff, the opposition parties in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would launch an agitation against it.