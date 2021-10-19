Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) today

ISLAMABAD: Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) will be celebrated across the country on Tuesday( today) with traditional zeal and fervor, renewing the pledge to transform lives in line with the Islamic principles and disseminate teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The day would herald with a 31 and 21 gun salute in the federal and provincial capitals, respectively, followed by Mehfil-e-Naat and Seerat conferences and fireworks at night. The day has been declared been as a national holiday,

Special prayers would be offered in mosques of flourishing of Islam and for upholding religious teachings, unity, solidarity, progress, and welfare of the Muslim Ummah. State and religious organisations, Milad committees and individuals have planned a number of activities, including processions, seminars, conferences and discussions to mark the annual event. Distribution of sweets and food has been planned in the markets, schools, colleges, orphanages, among disabled, handicapped persons and others.

In Islamabad, the Central Milad Procession would be taken out from Bhutto Cricket Ground, near Sitara Market, sector G-7. Numerous small processions would join the main procession. The Milad procession would culminate at the shrine of the father of Hazrat Imam Barri, situated at Aabpara. Local Milad committees have chalked out a comprehensive plan to take out Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) processions across the country. The provincial and district Seerat Committees have already finalised the plan to organise Seerat Majalis.

The federal and provincial governments have already prepared contingency security plans with the coordination of other law enforcement agencies to guard the processions and other events to be held today in connection with Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH). The TV and radio channels have arranged special Naatia Mushaira, Naat Khawani and quiz programme on the Seerat of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The best articles presented in the Seerat Conferences would be broadcast on Radio and TV along with informatory introduction of the best Seerat books in Urdu and regional languages.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi has said that obedience of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is the key to success in this world and the hereafter. “Allah Almighty sent you (PBUH) as Rehmatulill Alameen. Your (PBUH) obedience is the key to success in both the worlds. Love of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is part of the faith of every Muslim,” the president said in his message in connection with the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal celebrations.

President Alvi, while congratulating the Pakistani nation and Muslim Ummah on the occasion, said we should thank Allah Almighty, Who by sending Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), the last prophet - blessed the mankind and bestowed us with the honour of being Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) Ummah. “Allah Almighty sent Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) towards the mankind as Basheer, Nazeer, Nabi, Ummi, Siraj-e-Muneer and Rehmatullil Alameen,” he said.

The president said Holy Prophet (PBUH) united the humans for oneness of Allah Almighty and revealed to the mankind the secrets of welfare and success in the world and hereafter.

The president said it is the characteristic of Holy Prophet (PBUH) teachings alone that turned the worst enemies into well-wishers. The Holy Prophet (PBUH) eliminated tribalism and established a society based on universal equality, brotherhood and justice and equity. The Holy Prophet (PBUH) established such a welfare state, where the rich and poor enjoyed equal rights. He said the only solution of challenges presently faced by Ummah, particularly chaos, disunity, oppression and injustice lies in learning from the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The President, while lauding the efforts of the present government in turning Pakistan into a model welfare state on the patterns of Riyasat-e-Madina, hoped that all the resources will be utilised for this purpose. “In order to know the true philosophy of Islam, we need to learn from the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH),” he said. The president prayed Allah Almighty for early realisation of the dream of Riyasat-e-Madina into reality.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) revolutionised human society. He said the arrival of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in the world brought a revolution in every aspect of the human society, breaking the system of oppression in the world and opening doors of welfare for the humanity.

In his message on the occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH), he said: “Congratulations to all humans of the world, especially the Muslims on the occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH).”

He said: “Rabiul Awwal is the month, when the Creator of the universe sent Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as a guide for the success of the humanity in this world and hereafter.” “Belief in the oneness of Allah, closeness with Allah with His worship, kindness, tolerance, truth, honesty, good character, love for humans and giving rights to the humanity created an Islamic society, which was unprecedented,” he observed.

The PM said it was effect of the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) that the Arab tribes which were victimof internal chaos for centuries emerged as a nation. Rights of women were protected, slaves were given respect in society and the orphans and needy people got protection, he explained.

He said Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) laid foundation of Riyasat-e-Madina, which rose before the world as an example for others in terms of humanity, justice and rule of law.

In this state system, minorities were protected, poor and needy were taken care of and rights and obligations of the state and citizens were determined, the PM added.

He said the government formed Rahmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority to apprise the people and the world of the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The authority will research the individual and collective aspects of the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and make the world familiar with the Islamic revolution, he said, adding the authority will provide guidance to the youth, enabling them to learn about the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

“The authority will make the world aware about the respect that Muslims give to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and will take steps for stopping Islamophobia,” he said.

He said: “On this auspicious day, I want to appeal especially to the parents that during education and character-building of their children, tell them about the different aspects of the moral values espoused by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).”

“We are determined that we together will make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state on the lines of Riyasat-e-Madina and will continue to make efforts to live our lives in light of the golden principles of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH),” the prime minister added.

In his message on the Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif has said the reflection of true love with the Holy Prophet (PBUH) lies in faithful obedience to his Sunnah and Hadith. Quoting Surah-e-Noor, Shehbaz said guidance lies in obedience to the Holy Prophet (PBUH). The obedience to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is embodied in shaping our lives in accordance with Sunnah and Hadith.

Meanwhile, former president and President of Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari felicitated Muslims all over the world on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations, saying Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was sent by Almighty Allah to this world as the benefactor of all the humanity.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, in his message, said the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) taught us peace, love, harmony and tolerance. “The Leader of Humanity Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH) taught us respect for all religions,” he said.

He said we have to follow the path of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in our daily lives. “Islam teaches us to speak out against oppression, tyranny and injustice. We must defeat the elements that kill innocent people under the guise of religion,” he said.

Respectively, Chaudhry brothers also extended their messages on Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH). Pakistan Muslim League (PMLQ) President and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, acting Governor Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi, in their separate messages, said the Uswa-e-Hasna of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is a beacon of light for the whole universe and mankind. They said Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is Rehmat for all the Muslims of the world. “Our faith cannot complete without Khatam-e-Nubawwat (PBUH) Aqeeda,” they added.

They said Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is mercy for all the mankind, who elevated the status of humanity by leading them out of the darkness of ignorance and bestowing them on the highest level. They said the life of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is the role model for all the mankind. They said by following the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), we can find the solution to all our problems.

The Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a source of blessing for the entire humanity and his teachings convey the message of love, tolerance and compassion, they added.