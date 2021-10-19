What a waste

This is to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to the decrepit state of the road build from Nishtar Park towards Soldier Bazaar Number 2 (Ghousia Chowk). The road was built less than two months ago and already seems like a waste of taxpayers’ money.
If the authorities are planning on making roads, they should do so properly instead of wasting time, effort and resources. Those involved in the construction of this specific road should be held accountable for using low-grade material and doing shabby construction work.
Ashfaq Sharif
Karachi
