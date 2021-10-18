Seerat Authority to take Pakistan in right direction: Ashrafi

LAHORE: PM’s Special Aide on Religious Harmony and Middle East, Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi while addressing a press conference Sunday stressed that the implementation of Nizam-e-Mustafa (SAW) in the country will have to start from our very homes.

He said Seerat Authority is being set up to take Pakistan in the right direction of making it Madina state. Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, who is also chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), said the government will hold historical events in Islamabad in connection with the celebrations of 12th Rabi-ul-Awal. The Seerat Authority will highlight all aspects of Seerat-e-Tayyaba (SAW) before the youth and world. He said elimination of Islamophobia and allegations raised against Islam can only be addressed through promoting Islamic teachings and by making public the Seerat-e-Mustafa (SAW). He said Pakistan needs a struggle at every level to make it a Medina-style state.

He urged the political leadership not to target country’s security agencies, adding that Pakistan is safe today because of the nation and the army. He warned that enemies were conspiring to make Pakistan like Libya, Syria and Iraq, and said such a dream will not come true.

He welcomed the revoking of social distancing during prayers in the holy places by the Saudi Arabian government, terming it good news for the Muslim Ummah. He said ‘Ashra-e-Rehmatul-il-Alameen’ is being celebrated all over the country. There is a need to adopt the Sirat-e-Taiba (SAW). The real follower is only that one who ensures implementation of teachings of Seerat-e-Nabvi (SAW) which makes it necessary to discharge the rights of Allah and the rights of people with equal sincerity. He said establishment of Seerat-e-Rahmat-ul-Alamin Authority is being lauded by scholars, ulema and Mashaikh across the country as well as in the Islamic world. If such a step had been taken 70 years ago, Nizam-e-Mustafa (SAW) would have been implemented in the country today, he said, adding that the only solution to the problems is to ensure implementation of Seerat-e-Mustafa (SAW).

To a question, he said Pakistan Army and country’s security agencies are very dear to the nation, political leaders should not make statements against the country’s security agencies, the language used in Faisalabad, should not have happened.

He said army and country’s security agencies belong to everyone, not to any particular party.