KP CM says sports, tourism being promoted

PESHAWAR: A total of 115 projects have been reflected in the Annual Development Program (ADP) for the Sports, Tourism, Culture, Museums, Archaeology and Youth Affairs Department.

This was told in the Annual Development Program review meeting of the Sports, Culture, and Tourism department, held here with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair. Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Tourism Muhammad Abid Majeed, Director General Sports Asfandyar Khattak and other concerned officials of the department attended the meeting, said a handout. The chief minister on this occasion said that promotion of tourism and sports sectors was one of the priority areas of his government. He said that the provincial government was taking concrete steps for the promotion of these two sectors as per the vision of the prime minister. He said that there were ample opportunities for tourism in KP which could be utilised to provide employment opportunities to the people and stabilize the economy of the province but no attention was paid to this important sector in the past.