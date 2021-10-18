CS for availability of flour, sugar at fixed rates

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed the officers to continue administrative measures to ensure availability of flour and sugar at fixed rates in the province.

He said due to effective steps, the prices of flour and sugar have come down significantly, adding that its continuity must be maintained.

He gave this directive while chairing a meeting at Civil Secretariat. The meeting reviewed the prices and availability of food items, especially flour and sugar. The chief secretary said that the performance of administrative secretaries of industries and food, commissioners, deputy commissioners and field officers in controlling the prices of flour and sugar was commendable.

He ordered dealing profiteers and hoarders with an iron hand. The chief secretary said that imported sugar would play an important role in stability of the price.

The deputy commissioners could demand imported sugar from the Food Department as per the requirement of their district. He said that only the general consumer should get the benefit of imported sugar and its sale for commercial use would not be allowed at all. He also asked the police and administration to keep a close eye on mass movement of flour and sugar to prevent its hoarding. The chief secretary mentioned that the system of agriculture markets would have to be improved to control the prices of vegetables and fruits. He directed that strict action be taken against the officials of the market committees involved in corruption.

He lauded the initiative of setting up Rehri bazaars and DC counters in big stores. The administrative secretaries of Industries, Agriculture, Food Departments, Additional IG Special Branch and officers concerned attended the meeting while all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

Earlier, the chief secretary said in the next annual development programme, huge funds will be allocated for district hospitals.

The chief secretary on Sunday visited Sargodha, reviewed medical facilities and other arrangements at DHQ Hospital and chaired a meeting at Commissioner's Office.

He inspected emergency, urology, dengue and various wards in the hospital and ordered providing two ventilators in paediatric ward immediately. He asked the MS to send a report on the problems of the hospital. He said that all the required resources would be provided for the health facilities and the purpose of visits to hospitals was to be aware of the issues related to the health sector and to resolve them. He said that in the next annual development programme, huge funds would be allocated for district hospitals.

The chief secretary also inquired about the provision of facilities to the patients. He asked the patients and their families whether medical facilities and medicines are being provided or are they facing any problem in treatment. Patients expressed satisfaction over the provision of facilities in the hospital.

The chief secretary directed the MS to follow the policy of one attendant with the patient while appealing the citizens that only one person should stay in the hospital with the patient. He said that special attention should be paid to the treatment of dengue patients.

On the request of a patient, the chief secretary also issued instructions to the MS regarding the provision of medicines.

He directed that best medical facilities, supply of medicines, attendance of staff should be ensured and doctors, nurses and staff should treat patients politely.

He said quality of medical facilities at the hospital would be further improved. The MS told the chief secretary in a briefing that oxygen and other medical facilities are available in the paeds ward, adding that reason for death of three newborns at paeds ward on Saturday was not shortage oxygen.

All three children were born at home and brought to hospital in critical condition, he said.

Currently 14 patients are undergoing treatment in the dengue ward.

Later, the chief secretary chaired a meeting at the Commissioner's Office. The meeting reviewed development schemes, price control measures, corona vaccination, pending cases and law and order situation. The chief secretary said that Corona vaccination is a national goal and the campaign should be continued in full swing.

He directed that implementation of open door policy should be ensured and all administrative officers should fix at least one hour daily for the public.

He said corruption would not be tolerated in any case and no leniency should be shown to the officers and officials involved in corruption. The chief secretary also directed ensuring timely utilisation of funds and transparency in development schemes.

He said progress on the projects would be reviewed regularly. He said that public complaints related to revenue should be resolved on priority.

The chief secretary directed that the availability of essential commodities, especially flour and sugar should be ensured at fixed rates and the officers should perform their duties in a dynamic manner to keep the prices stable.

He said that establishing Deputy Commissioner’s counters at big stores is a good initiative. The commissioner and RPO Sargodha gave briefing to the chief secretary. All the deputy commissioners of Sargodha Division and officers concerned attended the meeting.