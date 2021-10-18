Matloob bags Punjab Open Golf crown

LAHORE: Matloob Ahmed of Lahore Garrison with gross score of 67 on final day and with an aggregate score of 205 lifted the 40th Punjab Open Golf Championship trophy at the exacting and arduous PAF Skyview Golf Course on Sunday.

M Tariq, Adil Jahangir and M Alam followed him jointly with four score behind in aggregate.

Final day’s 18 holes round on Sunday was intense and out of six prime aspirants seeking the resplendent Punjab Open title it was Matloob who managed to ascend to the top through deftness, prowess and virtuosity.

In the final round Matloob flourished and prospered through impressive shot-making from the tees and sublime control over his approach shots augmented by finesse in putting on the greens.

With birdies on holes 2, 8, 10, 11 and 18 and regulation pars on the other 13 holes Matloob became the star of the occasion with a final round score of gross 67 that brought him a three round aggregate gross score of 205, eleven under par.

The front runner in amateur category was the boyish Damil Ataullah with three round scores of 76, 74 and 72 and a winning aggregate of 222.

The second gross was secured by Qasim Ali Khan and his three rounds score was 79, 72 and 76 and an aggregate of 227. Omer Khokher ended third with a three-day aggregate of 228.

Parkha Ijaz came up with under par rounds of 68 and 68 -- an aggregate of 136, eight under par.

Other Results: Senior Pros: Naseer Khan first; Tahir Naseem second; M Akram third.

Junior Pros: A Wadood first; M Saqib second; Ali Raza third

Senior amateurs: Lt Col M Shafi first gross; Tariq Mehmood 2nd gross; Javed Ahmed Khan third gross; Asim Tiwana first net; Brig Aslam 2nd net; Haider Hussain 3rd net.

Ladies: Parkha Ijaz first gross; Ghazala Yasmin 2nd gross; Suneya Osama 3rd gross; Rimsha Ijaz first net; Munaza Shaheen 2nd net; Shahnaz Moeen 3rd net.