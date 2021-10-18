 
Monday October 18, 2021
Poles protest against migrant pushbacks

World
AFP
October 18, 2021

WARSAW: Thousands of people demonstrated in Warsaw on Sunday against pushbacks of migrants at the Polish-Belarusian border.

Thousands of migrants, most from the Middle East, have attempted the crossing from Belarus into European Union countries Poland, Latvia and Lithuania in recent months.

