JI lambasts hike in POL prices

Islamabad: Ex MNA from Islamabad and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Naib Ameer, Mian Muhammad Aslam has termed Rs10 per litre increase petrol price as another drone attack on people who are already facing unprecedented inflation and price hike in the country.

Addressing a workers convention in NA-53, Mian Aslam said that increase in prices of petroleum products and tariffs of electricity and LPG has made the lives of masses miserable.

He said the PTI-led Government was following anti-Government policies on dictates of International Monetary Fund (IMF).

JI Islamabad ameer Nasarullah Randhawa, Group Leader NA-53 and JI Ahle Kitab wing Jamil Khokar also addressed the convention.

Mian Aslam observed that three years performance of PTI Government was worst picture of bad governance also resulting in increase in poverty rate and unemployment.

The Ji leadership was of the view that the fresh hike in prices of petroleum products has created a sense of anxiety among citizens who fear another wave of inflation in the coming days.

They condemned the rise in prices of oil products saying it will have repercussions regarding prices of daily commodities particularly kitchen items.They said that ever-increasing POL prices, inflation, unemployment, and bad law and order situation have broken the back of a common man.