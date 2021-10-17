319 more dengue cases reported in City

LAHORE : Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Imran Sikandar Baloch reviewed the current situation of dengue in the whole province.

He directed the department to intensify the dengue prevention activities across Punjab. He appealed to the people to take special care of cleanliness. He said garbage should not be dumped in open places. During the last 24 hours, 402 confirmed cases of dengue were reported across the province. As many as 319 confirmed cases were reported from Lahore, 42 from Rawalpindi, 6 each from Okara and Attock, 4 each from Nankana Sahib and Bahawalnagr and Faislabad, 3 each from Gujranwala and Sargodha and two each from Dera Gazi Khan, Kasur and Sialkot.

So far this year, 6,189 confirmed cases of dengue were reported across the whole province while total 4,539 confirmed cases of dengue were reported from Lahore. Eighteen deaths were reported from all over Punjab and a total of 1,506 patients were admitted in hospitals across Punjab out of whom 673 patients were admitted in hospitals of Lahore. While talking about availability of beds for dengue patients in hospitals of Punjab, Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said that 3,286 beds were currently allocated for dengue in hospitals across Punjab. Out of which 1,506 beds are currently occupied. While 1,110 beds have been allocated for dengue in the hospitals of Lahore out of which 773 are currently occupied.

In the last 24 hours, 433,411 indoor and 99,575 outdoor locations were checked across the province while larvae were destroyed at 2,070 locations. In Lahore, 51,407 indoor and 11,927 outdoor locations were checked and 1,172 positive containers were destroyed. In this regard, Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said that precautionary measures against dengue should also be taken besides taking precautionary measures against coronavirus. He appealed to all the religious scholars of Punjab to inform the worshipers coming to the mosques about the prevention of dengue. He requested the people to extend full cooperation to the Health Department teams if they come to their home or business for checking of dengue larvae.

CORONA: With the special efforts of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, the province-wide vaccination campaign is successfully moving towards its goals.

Special SOPs have been issued for various sectors in view of the growing situation in corona across the province.

A new record of vaccination across Punjab has been set as a record number of people are being vaccinated on a daily basis. There are currently a total of 636 vaccination centres in operation. The vaccination campaign is successfully underway at all vaccination centres across the province. During the last 24 hours, 447,338 people are vaccinated in the province. During the last 24 hours 256 new cases were reported from across the province. So far, the total number of cases has reached 437,586. Besides, 415,050 patients have fully recovered in the whole province, bringing the total number of active cases down to 12,830 till date. In recent 24 hours, one death was recorded in Lahore, whereas, 12 deaths were reported in whole Punjab from coronavirus. During the last 24 hours, 18,371 tests were conducted, taking the total number of tests to 7,665,420. During last 24 hours, 149 positive corona cases were reported in Lahore, 27 in Faisalabad, 16 in Rawalpindi, 8 in Multan, 7 in Toba Tek Singh, 5 in Pakpattan, 4 in Kasur, 3 in Bahawalpur. In the last 24 hours, the overall rate of positive cases of corona was recorded at 1.4 per cent in all the cities across the province. It was 3.7 percent in Lahore. While Talking about ongoing the COVID-19 vaccination drive, he said that in such epidemic conditions, vaccination was the only and effective protection from corona. He said "It is pleasant that a large number of citizens were increasingly participating in the vaccination campaign.