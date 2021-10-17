Hot, humid weather forecast

LAHORE : Hot and humid weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the city here on Saturday while Met officials predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a low level shallow was likely to affect upper parts of the country from tonight and may persist for next few days.

Met officials predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm was expected at isolated places in upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat, Sibbi, Bhakkar and Noorpurthal where mercury reached 39°C while in Lahore it was 35.8°C and minimum was 20.3°C.