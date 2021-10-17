Cruelty to children

Child beggars are increasing by the day, and making children beg has taken the shape of a lucrative business in Sindh. This social evil is fast becoming an accepted social norm, and tolerance for it is growing. Handlers and mafias operate with impunity and take advantage of people’s poverty and pay them rent for their children in return. Usually, the limbs of these children’s are disfigured in order to attract sympathy and earnings because a handicapped child earns more than a healthy child. The Sindh cabinet in 2018 imposed a ban on children begging; however, there has never been any implementation of the law. The government must take stringent action against the mafia operating and exploiting children so cruelly.

Akbar Ali Bangwar

Kandhkot