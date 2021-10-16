Three injured in LPG cylinder outlet fire

Three people suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out at an LPG cylinder shop in Orangi Town on Friday.
According to the Mominabad police, the fire apparently erupted due to a gas leakage.
Fire tenders reached the property and extinguished the fire. The injured were transported to the
burns ward of the Civil Hospital Karachi, where they were identified as Farmanullah, 27, Adeel, 24, and Jawwad, 22.
Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Senator Faisal Subzwari on Thursday said that with mere seven votes in the National...
An interactive play highlighting the plight of vulnerable prisoners and their family members was performed at the...
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said 40 more buses have arrived at the Karachi port for the Green Line section of the...
Speakers at a recent book-launch ceremony said that the post-cold war era was the most important period to understand...
The Sindh-Makran coast is prone to multiple natural hazards, including cyclones, torrential rains, monsoon depressions...
KARACHI: Harvard Business School Publishing as published a case study, titled KASB Securities – Reclaiming its...