Three injured in LPG cylinder outlet fire

Three people suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out at an LPG cylinder shop in Orangi Town on Friday.

According to the Mominabad police, the fire apparently erupted due to a gas leakage.

Fire tenders reached the property and extinguished the fire. The injured were transported to the

burns ward of the Civil Hospital Karachi, where they were identified as Farmanullah, 27, Adeel, 24, and Jawwad, 22.