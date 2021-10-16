Covid claims five more lives in Sindh

The novel coronavirus claimed five more lives in Sindh during the past 24 hours (October 14), raising the death toll to 7,525 in the province. In the meantime, the fatality rate of the infectious disease in the province was calculated to be 1.6 per cent.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah stated this in his daily Covid-19 situation report on Friday. He said a total of 18,622 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, after which 423 tested positive with the detection rate standing at 2.3 per cent.

So far 6,209,047 tests had been conducted against which 464,261 cases were diagnosed. Of them 96 per cent or 445,938 patients had recovered, including 10,877 overnight. The CM said that currently 21,958 patients were under treatment, of whom 21,254 were in home isolation, 28 at isolation centres, 252 at different hospitals and 15 shifted on ventilators.