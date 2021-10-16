ZTBL, GB govt join hands for agri tourism

ISLAMABAD: Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) and Gilgit-Baltistan government have joined hands to boost agriculture tourism for making the mountainous region the true tourism capital of Pakistan.

Top management of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) Friday concluded its two-day visit to Gilgit-Baltistan sharing new products specifically designed for the hilly areas with GB government besides announcing additional Rs1.1 billion for the farmers.

President ZTBL Muhammad Shahbaz Jameel along with his senior management briefed various stakeholders, including Chief Minister GB Muhammad Khurshid Khalid, about the new initiatives being taken by the bank in line with the vision and directives of Prime Minster of Pakistan Imran Khan and Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin.

The bank has tailored exclusive packages/products including financing for women empowerment, agriculture tourism, small size oil/bulb extraction, fruit drying and processing units.

The chief minister mentioned that there was dire need for processing units in the mountainous area urging ZTBL to help farmers by introducing the processing machines for longer preservation of fruits.

During the two days visit, another a high level meeting took place between the top management of ZTBL and the provincial government that included Minster for Finance Javaid Ali Manwa and Minster for Agriculture Muhammad Kazim Mesam.

The meeting discussed the existing and proposed projects, their technical aspects were discussed in depth. Mesam urged to provide special customized products for Gilgit Baltistan, as the farmers of area had less holding and mountain agriculture was totally different from rest of the traditional agriculture pattern.