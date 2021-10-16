KP Food Safety Authority marks World Food Dayv

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety & Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) organized an event here on Friday in connection with World Food Day.

Director-General KP Food Safety Authority, Shahrukh Ali Khan, formally launched the newly formed Volunteer Task Force.

He said applications were received for the Volunteer Task Force out of which 150 were selected for Peshawar after their interviews.

The director-general said the volunteer can play a very vital role in spreading awareness among the masses related to safe and hygienic food. He said the Volunteer Task Force can also use social media for spreading the message and can help people in their communities with filing complaints in case they observe food businesses with unhygienic conditions.

Shahrukh Ali Khan said the KP Food Safety Authority is working hard to provide an environment wherein people can easily get safe and hygienic food. He said they are working to strengthen the technical side of the authority.

Seven mobile testing laboratories will be available soon with teams during their inspection on a divisional level. He said work on the mobile laboratories is underway, which will be completed shortly, adding work is on the fast track on the state of the art food testing laboratory in Hayatabad. During the event, volunteers were briefed on basic food safety issues. It was followed by an awareness walk.