Four migrants dead, 21 missing off coast of Spain

MADRID: The bodies of four migrants have been found off southern Spain, the Spanish coast guard said on Friday, adding that it was looking for 21 others who went missing according to three survivors of the attempted crossing.

Rescuers saved three people from the sinking boat late on Thursday and appealed for boats in the area to look out for the missing migrants, a spokeswoman for the coastguard said.

One body was recovered from the boat while the other three were found floating nearby, she added.

The vessel was first spotted around 70-km west of Spain’s Cape Trafalgar by a passing merchant ship which sounded the alarm.