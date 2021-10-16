Comsats workshop highlights remedies for mental health issues

Islamabad : To highlight the significance of mental health in youth and to observe this year’s mental health day, the Commission of Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (Comsats ) and its Centre of Excellence, Comsats University Islamabad (CUI) jointly organised a workshop on ‘Engaging University Faculty for Mental Health Wellbeing of Youth’ at the Islamabad Campus of the later.

On behalf of the two organisations, Comsats Telehealth Desk and Departments of Psychology and Health Informatics Department at CUI arranged the hybrid workshop. The event is also in the backdrop of efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) – 3 and 4 regarding quality education through healthy minds and bodies. Federal Secretary to Ministry of Science and Technology, Dr. Akhtar Nazir, who is also the incumbent Executive Director Comsats , lauded this initiative by Comsats Secretariat Telehealth Desk and CUI.

“Mental health is one of the most underserved fields of health sciences in developing world. Debates and deliberations about it are crucial in view of the far-reaching implications of mental health that affect society through physical health, their social, economic and civic impact”, opined Dr. Akhtar Nazir. In the light of key global stats on mental health in youth that he found alarming, Dr. Nazir considered it important to give this field of medical science due importance for ensuring healthier societies. While speaking at the closing ceremony, Prof. Dr. Tabassum Afzal, Rector Comsats University Islamabad (CUI), considered the subject event very timely owing to increasing stress and other mental health related issues since the advent of COVID-19.

Considering cultural and societal norms an important factor in dealing with mental illnesses, Prof. Afzal cited examples of stress management from the early Islamic history and life of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). He urged the faculty to take initiatives for the wellbeing of youth’s mental health. He also acknowledged the long-standing Comsats – CUI relationship and suggesting furthering of cooperation between the two organisations.