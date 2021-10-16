Seerat conference held

Islamabad: The Inter Board Committee of Chairman and Inter-University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences organised the ‘Seerat-ul-Nabi’ (Peace Be Upon Him) Conference at Preston University on Friday.

Vice Chancellor Quaid-e-Azam University Professor Dr Muhammad Ali Shah, Vice Chancellor Preston University Meritorious Professor Dr Muhammad Dawood Awan, Secretary and Chief Executive Officer Inter Board Committee of Chairman Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, National Coordinator Inter University Consortium Muhammad Murtaza Noor spoke on ‘Seerat e Tayyaba.’

Addressing the conference, Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah said that the West spoke of human rights a few years ago, while Islam highlighted other social aspects, including tolerance, kindness, patience, neighbour’s rights, parental rights, and so on 1,400 years ago. He said that the treatment of Sardar al-Nabiyyah to his daughter is a lesson for all humanity. The observance of women's rights was taught to us by Islam. Dr Dawood Awan said Rabi-ul-Awal Sharif has come up with a message of peace.