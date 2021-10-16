Complaints addressed

LAHORE : Punjab ombudsman on Friday provided financial relief worth Rs5451,551 to different complainants.

On the orders of the ombudsman, 17-kanal and 9-marla graveyard land in Kotla Junda area of Rajanpur has been recovered from illegal occupants with a current market value of 30 lac, 53 thousand and 750 rupees. Petitioner Ali Murad thanked the ombudsman and expressed satisfaction that with his efforts the problem of sewerage/drainage in the cemetery has also been solved which has resolved a longstanding problem of the locals. As a result of the ombudsman's action on another complaint, a brick-kiln in Rahimyar Khan’s Basti Dharan Kotla Mahi has been shifted to modern zigzag technology which has saved people from air pollution.

In another case, complainant Parveen Akhtar has been paid total amount of pending dues of monthly grant of the benevolent fund, from January 1, 2013, to December 31, 2020, amounting to Rs1,97,801. Similarly, in compliance with the orders of Ombudsman Azam Suleman Khan, Multan based petitioner Javed Gull has been paid Rs2.2 million financial assistance by the education department.