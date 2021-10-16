LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Culture and Colonies Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro has said that by adopting the Sunnah of Holy Prophet (PBUH), we can set our lives in the right direction and get success in this world as well as the world hereafter.
Speaking at an Inter-Institution Naat contest, organised by the a group of private institutions at Aiwan-e-Iqbal Lahore, here Friday, he said that the all-out effort was being made to turn Pakistan into a true welfare state. The group Chairman Prof Abdul Mannan said that the purpose of holding the Naat contest and all such activities was to bring the young generation towards Islamic lifestyle and constructive activities. MPA Neelam Hayat urged students to adopt the Sunnah of Holy Prophet (PBUH) in their lives.
