13 more die from corona

Lahore
October 16, 2021

LAHORE : Around 13 patients died from corona in Punjab in the last 24 hours, including three deaths recorded in Lahore while, 284 new cases were reported from across the province. So far, the total number of cases has reached 437,330 Besides, 412,399 patients have fully recovered in the whole province.

