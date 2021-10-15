KMU’s test for allied health sciences today

PESHAWAR: The centralised admission test for admissions to various disciplines of allied health sciences under the auspices of Khyber Medical University (KMU) will be held at 11 test centres in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad today (Sunday).

The KMU Directorate of Admission in a statement said that the KMU-Centralised Admission Test for admissions to undergraduate programmes including doctor of physical therapy, BS speech and language pathology, BS occupational therapy, BS audiology, BS prosthetics & orthotics sciences, BS nursing sciences, BS paramedical sciences, BS Public Health, BS optometry, BS nutrition and BS microbiology for session-22 2021 will be held simultaneously in 10 test centres.

In Islamabad, the test will be held at Comwave Institute of Science & Technology F-8 Markaz, Islamabad.

It added that admit card/roll No slips have been already issued to all the candidates, while the instructions issued to the students said that no candidate will be allowed to enter in the test centers without admit cards/roll No slips and the candidates must bring clipboard, black or blue ballpoint with them.

In addition, students have been instructed to bring with them the original national identity card or form B students are strictly advised not to bring with them calculators, headphones, mobile phones, smart watches, laptops, books and other electronic items that may prove to be helpful in the test, otherwise the test will be canceled for violators. Students are directed to arrive at the respective test centers by 7.30 am to avoid rush and participate in the examination on time.