UET, SIMBRI Construction ink MoU

PESHAWAR: The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) and SIMBRI Construction Solutions Lahore (SCSL) entered into a collaboration for joint applied research in the development of sustainable construction materials.

Prof Dr Khan Shahzada, Civil Engineering, UET Peshawar, and Syed Salman Al Hussainy, Chief Operation Officer SCSL signed the memorandum of understanding, said a communique.

It added that the purpose of MoU was to coordinate efforts for new development for SCSL and in exchange, facilitating UET faculty and students in completion of research projects.

The SCSL will also provide its facilities to provide access to raw materials such as, fly ash, gypsum and cement etc to make innovative products for commercializing as well as offering internship opportunities to UET Peshawar’s students.

Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain said that UET Peshawar is a leading engineering university in KP and is doing significant work in the fields of civil engineering that leads to environmentally friendly product development in the construction industry. The Vice-chancellor said the UET is actively involved in bridging university with industry through its Office of Research Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC).

Syed Salman said SCSL believes in bringing corporate culture in the construction industry and that is the main purpose of signing this MoU with UET Peshawar that will bring academia and practitioners to one platform in finding out research-based solutions to bring innovation and sustainability to the construction industry. He said the SCSL had introduced SIMBRI fly ash bricks, which were environment friendly and cost productvie.

Earlier, Prof Dr Khan Shahzada gave a presentation on “Development of sustainable construction materials in Pakistan.”