Gas facility to Karak demanded

KARAK: Khattak Zalmi, a local rights organisation, staged a sit-in outside the regional office of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) here on Thursday to protest non-provision of uninterrupted gas facility to the district headquarters.
A large number of local politicians belonging to different political parties also joined the sit-in.
The speakers, including Khalid Khattak, the president of the body, and others lamented that the gas company had failed to provide the facility of gas to the locals after launching a gas supply project years ago. They claimed that the company had damaged the already fragile infrastructure in the city but failed to repair it.
The speakers demanded the repair of the said gas line forthwith to restore the gas supply tothe district headquarters. They also demanded that district headquarters should be exempted from gas loadshedding.
MANSEHRA: Former provincial minister Shahzada Gustasap Khan, who had quitted the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf over the...
ABBOTTABAD: The prize distribution ceremony under the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme was arranged at...
PESHAWAR: The centralised admission test for admissions to various disciplines of allied health sciences under the...
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that uniform development of the province, including Swat valley, was...
CHARSADDA: A number of shopkeepers and traders were arrested for resisting the grand operation launched by the local...
PESHAWAR: UNDP Pakistan with support from the European Union Thursday organized a consultative session here to...