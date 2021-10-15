Gas facility to Karak demanded

KARAK: Khattak Zalmi, a local rights organisation, staged a sit-in outside the regional office of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) here on Thursday to protest non-provision of uninterrupted gas facility to the district headquarters.

A large number of local politicians belonging to different political parties also joined the sit-in.

The speakers, including Khalid Khattak, the president of the body, and others lamented that the gas company had failed to provide the facility of gas to the locals after launching a gas supply project years ago. They claimed that the company had damaged the already fragile infrastructure in the city but failed to repair it.

The speakers demanded the repair of the said gas line forthwith to restore the gas supply tothe district headquarters. They also demanded that district headquarters should be exempted from gas loadshedding.