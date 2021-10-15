Bangash says Information Dept streamlined

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash said on Thursday the KP government had streamlined the Information Department to involve the public in the process of development instead of using it for propaganda.

He said the department had been equipped with all modern requirements, including print and electronic media as well as social and digital media platforms.

Kamran Bangash visited the Information Department’s Itlaa Cell along with the visiting senior anchorperson Sohail Warraich, said a handout.

Sohail Warraich took a keen interest in the working of the Itlaa Cell and asked various questions from the staff present there.

Kamran Bangash told him that all the communication resources, including print, electronic and social media in the information cell were being closely monitored and its essence and analysis compiled in the form of media digest which were made available to the chief minister, governor, chief secretary and others.

“Coverage of official press conferences, seminars and cabinet meetings are also arranged by this cell whereas public feedback is obtained so that the provincial government is kept abreast with public opinions and sentiments besides that of the media” he said.

Kamran Bangash said all the sections of the Information Department, including government advertisements, had been computerised and information technology was fully utilized for that.