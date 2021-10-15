Women universities consortium established

Rawalpindi : Fatima Jinnah Women University joined hands with Government College of Women University (GCWU), Sialkot, and Lahore College of Women University (LCWU), Lahore to form the First Women Universities Consortium in Pakistan.

The Three Vice Chancellor, Dr. Saima Hamid (FJWU), Dr. Bushra Mirza (LCWU), and Dr. Rukhsana Kausar (GCWU) signed the Memorandum of Understanding to improve the effectiveness of female higher education institutions through inter-university cooperation. It is decided that partner Universities will share expensive equipment, library resources, technical expertise, student exchange, and other resources through mutually beneficial arrangements. As women universities have specific requirements and they operate in a specific socio-cultural framework, therefore in higher education systems women's universities should be dealt with accordingly and in this context, consortium members can collectively present such challenges effectively to the higher authorities, policymakers, and government officials for better outcomes.

The main agenda of this consortium includes joint efforts to secure government and non-government funding for the development of consortia members, facilitation in policy-making regarding women participation in societal development, identification of the new opportunities for cooperation of skill and capacity development of human resources, exploration of joint research projects and area of collaborations, promotion of joint seminars/ workshops/ training and development plan /conferences.