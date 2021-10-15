JS Bank, Home Matters collaborate

KARACH: JS Bank has partnered with Home Matters, one of the UAE’s top mortgage brokers, to set a benchmark for the industry and provide easy and convenient home financing solutions to non-resident Pakistanis at flexible markup rates.

Home Matters will provide an end-to-end mortgage brokerage service exclusively for JS Bank, enabling provision of easy and convenient home financing to non-resident Pakistanis. The agreement was signed by Fahad Siddiqui, Head of Secured Lending - JS Bank and Sawan Karia, Managing Director - Home Matters Mortgage Consultants. Also present on location was Daniel Le Moeligou, Director of Sales and Marketing - Home Matters Mortgage Consultants.

Siddiqui said, “As the largest conventional home loan providing bank in Pakistan, JS Bank is proud to partner with an industry leader like Home Matters to service our valued customers living abroad. This strategic partnership will serve as an end-to-end solution for non-resident Pakistani clients living in the UAE for both searching for the right property and selecting the right financing solutions in Pakistan; hence, making it one of our most exclusive and valued external partnerships.”

Karia said, “This exclusive partnership represents a historic milestone, enabling Home Matters to remotely service non-resident Pakistani clients for a property purchase in Pakistan through a mortgage with JS Bank. As a pioneer in its field, JS Bank is the first to offer mortgages to non-resident Pakistanis living in the UAE. Pakistanis represent the second-largest expat population in the UAE, and it is a privilege for Home Matters to be servicing their mortgage needs.”