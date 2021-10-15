JS Bank, Home Matters collaborate

KARACH: JS Bank has partnered with Home Matters, one of the UAE’s top mortgage brokers, to set a benchmark for the industry and provide easy and convenient home financing solutions to non-resident Pakistanis at flexible markup rates.
Home Matters will provide an end-to-end mortgage brokerage service exclusively for JS Bank, enabling provision of easy and convenient home financing to non-resident Pakistanis. The agreement was signed by Fahad Siddiqui, Head of Secured Lending - JS Bank and Sawan Karia, Managing Director - Home Matters Mortgage Consultants. Also present on location was Daniel Le Moeligou, Director of Sales and Marketing - Home Matters Mortgage Consultants.
Siddiqui said, “As the largest conventional home loan providing bank in Pakistan, JS Bank is proud to partner with an industry leader like Home Matters to service our valued customers living abroad. This strategic partnership will serve as an end-to-end solution for non-resident Pakistani clients living in the UAE for both searching for the right property and selecting the right financing solutions in Pakistan; hence, making it one of our most exclusive and valued external partnerships.”
Karia said, “This exclusive partnership represents a historic milestone, enabling Home Matters to remotely service non-resident Pakistani clients for a property purchase in Pakistan through a mortgage with JS Bank. As a pioneer in its field, JS Bank is the first to offer mortgages to non-resident Pakistanis living in the UAE. Pakistanis represent the second-largest expat population in the UAE, and it is a privilege for Home Matters to be servicing their mortgage needs.”
New York: Wayne Sosin of Worksman Cycles says he has tried everything since the pandemic began to find a way to make...
KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday said banks will observe extended hours on Friday to facilitate collection...
KARACHI: Meezan Bank profit increased 8.7 percent to Rs6.958 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2021,...
KARACHI: Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited celebrated the climate week at the Pakistan Pavilion of Expo 2020 in...
KARACHI: Gold price in local market gained Rs2,300 to close at Rs119,000/tola on Thursday.According to the data...
LAHORE: Pakistan desperately needs a well-designed, transparent, and stable set of political and economic institutions...