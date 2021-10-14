Pak-Iran military leadership meets

RAWALPINDI: The military leadership of Pakistan and Iran on Wednesday agreed on enhancing defence cooperation and working together for regional peace and on unified response to terrorism.

Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the General Staff (CGS) of Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, at head of a high-level delegation separately called on Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed here Wednesday.

The Iranian general called on COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ. On arrival, the Iranian CGS was presented a guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army. The visiting dignitary laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and prayed for Martyrs of Pakistan.

During the meeting, a wide range of issues, including the Afghanistan situation, regional security and border management, particularly fencing along the Pak-Iran border, were discussed, the ISPR in a statement said.

Both agreed on further enhancing defence cooperation and working together for regional peace and unified response to terrorism, which is a common enemy.

General Bajwa said that Pakistan and Iran are two brotherly countries and our close cooperation is vital for regional peace and stability. During the delegation-level meeting, the Iranian delegation was given a comprehensive regional security appraisal and operational update besides briefing on training regime of Pakistan Army, including collaboration with friendly countries and conduct of various joint military exercises. The Iranian CGS expressed his desire for further strengthening military-to-military ties, particularly in counter terrorism and training domains.

Major General Mohammad Bagheri also called on General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, at the Joint Staff Headquarters here.

During the meeting, both deliberated upon various areas of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation, including defence and security, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional environment, particularly with reference to Afghanistan.

They dilated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between both countries and pledged to continue to forge deeper ties. Both sides highlighted that common borders should be “Borders of Peace & Friendship”.

The chairman JCSC said that in pursuit of a closer military and strategic cooperation, both countries share a common perception on all national and international issues. The dignitary lauded the professionalism of Pakistan armed forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

The visit of the Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of Islamic Republic of Iran marks a new stage in strengthening the military, defence and security relations between the two brotherly countries, the chairman JCSC added.

Earlier, upon arrival at the Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent presented a guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated Iran’s steadfast support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, especially by the supreme leader and said that Kashmiris looked forward to Iran’s strong voice in support of their just cause. He observed this as he received Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran here. Prime Minister welcomed the visiting dignitary and highlighted upward trajectory in bilateral engagement between Pakistan and Iran.

Premier Imran described the Pakistan-Iran border as a border of ‘peace and friendship’, and underlined the importance of steps taken for enhanced security on both sides. He also noted agreement on establishment of Border Sustenance Markets and stressed that the operationalisation of these markets would facilitate livelihood in the region.

The opening of two additional border crossing-points in the last one year had further facilitated regulated movement on both sides.

The Prime Minister recalled meeting President Raisi in Dushanbe on the margins of SCO Summit, which had imparted further impetus to bilateral cooperation. He underscored Pakistan’s commitment to enhance closer bilateral trade relations as well as enhanced economic and energy cooperation.

The Prime Minister shared Pakistan’s perspective on the latest developments in Afghanistan, stressing that as the neighbors of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran had direct stake in peace and stability in the country. Pakistan wished to see a peaceful and stable Afghanistan with sustainable economy and promoting connectivity.

PM Imran underscored that the international community must remain positively engaged, provide urgently needed humanitarian assistance, and take steps to prevent economic collapse. He also stressed the need for unfreezing of Afghanistan’s financial assets to help support the Afghan people at this critical juncture, especially before the onset of the winter.

Prime Minister Imran Khan underscored the importance of national reconciliation and inclusive political settlement. He also emphasized continued close coordination between Pakistan and Iran, including through the platform of six neighboring countries of Afghanistan established last month.

Prime Minister Imran Khan conveyed cordial greetings for President Raisi and renewed his invitation for him to visit Pakistan.