Mazari inaugurates first transgender protection centre

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari on Wednesday inaugurated the first Transgender Protection Centre of Pakistan in Sector H-9/4, Islamabad.

Implementing Section-6(a) of the Transgender Protection Act 2018, the Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has established the Transgender Protection Centre with a total cost of 35.8 million. The Center is meant for the protection and rehabilitation of transgender persons in need. The Centre will also provide legal, medical, and psychological care facilities and referral services to transgender persons. It will carry out activities to generate awareness among general masses and relevant stake holders.

While addressing the audience at the event Dr. Shireen Mazari highlighted that more such Centres will be established in other cities of Pakistan to mainstream the transgender community and ensure their rights.

She further emphasized that the transgender community should be provided equal employment and health rights as other citizens of the country. She said that the PTI government included the transgender community in Ehsaas Program and Health Card initiatives with the aim to provide them opportunities for their development. Dr. Mazari also mentioned that the Centre would provide legal aid, basic health facilities, psychological counselling, and temporary shelter to the needy.

Ministry of Human Rights has taken various initiatives for effective implementation of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2018 with the aim to ensure the protection, rehabilitation, and fundamental rights of transgender persons as guaranteed by the Constitution in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973 to all of its citizens.

The event was also attended by the Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Lal Chand, Secretary, Ministry of Human Rights Inaam Ullah, officials of the Ministry of Human Rights, transgender activists, and representatives from their community.