Govt contractors allege corruption in contracts

PESHAWAR: Contractors from Bajaur tribal district have asked the government to take action against Communication and Works (C&W) Department authorities for alleged corruption and causing millions of rupees loss to the national exchequer in the contract of 11 roads.
Addressing a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday, government contractor from Bajaur Zahir Jan said that the C&W Department, Highway Division, had issued a tender for the construction of roads on July 13 and 14, for which all the contractors had applied through proper channels. However, he said that their firms were disqualified without assigning any reason. Flanked by other contractors, Zahir Jan said they filed an appeal against the decision but nothing was done.
Later, tenders were opened and the contract was awarded to the higher bidder, ignoring their lesser ones.
