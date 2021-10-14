Mian Iftikhar says govt has multiplied plights of people

NOWSHERA: Awami National Party (ANP) secretary general Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Wednesday said that people were faced with an unprecedented price-hike and unemployment owing to the flawed policies of incompetent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf rulers.

Addressing party activists and workers at a protest camp at Shobra Chowk set up against the price-hike and joblessness, he said the PTI government was the production of massively rigged polls, which had multiplied plights of the poor. A large number of party activists and workers attended the protest camp.

Mian Iftikhar said that selectors had imposed incapable rulers on the nation, who destroyed every institution in the country.

Mian Iftikhar said that it was the only democratic option for the ‘selected’ rulers to quit to pave the way for fresh general election and restore true democracy and install a legitimate government in the country. He said the PTI leadership was blaming previous governments and the coronavirus pandemic to hide its failures. He also lashed out at the National Accountability Bureau for its selective accountability against the leaders of opposition parties while giving clean chits to ruling elites. He alleged that the PTI ministers were involved in massive corruption but the NAB could not dare to file cases against them. He said that all mafias, including sugar, wheat flour and medicines and petroleum cartels, were part of the PTI government. About the rumours of differences between the bigwigs, he said it was not good for the security and stability of the country.

He said that the PTI and establishment nexus cannot go for a long time and the time had come to get rid the country and nation of the incapable rulers. The nationalist leader said that the ANP would always stand by constitution, supremacy of parliament, rule of law and democracy. Unconstitutional change, he added, would be resisted tooth and nail. He also criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for distorting facts and history about Pakhtuns, saying that Pakhtuns had rendered huge sacrifices in the war on terrorism in the region for almost two decades.