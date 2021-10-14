 
Thursday October 14, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Thin red line

Newspost
October 14, 2021

The rising economy of China and its vast political influence has helped it emerge as a global power. This economic growth has been unpleasant for the West, especially as US hegemony over the world weakens. Such growth has been possible for China due to its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which has allowed it to partner with a number of countries.

In retaliation, the US and several of its allies have initiated the Quad and AUKUS groups, but in vain. It is no secret that the US views China as one of the greatest threats to its national security, and is doing all it could to contain China. Such a conflict might lead to another cold war in the region. However, this one will be more devastating than the one in the past.

Sameer Umrani

Karachi

More From Newspost
  • Haunted by broken promises

    If the recent voting pattern is taken as a yardstick of popularity, the PTI’s popularity certainly seems to be on...

  • Future of farming

    The time has come to switch from conventional farming to organic farming. When the Indian state Sikkim can emerge as...

  • In search of leadership

    According to some news reports,19 bureaucrats have gotten three housing units each in government schemes....

  • Tough path

    This refers to the letter 'You need a plan' by Arif Majeed. The writer has rightly suggested that Pakistan's economy...

  • High risk of high-rise

    Murree is situated on a slope and any heavy structure erected on it could cause a catastrophic loss of life and...

  • Abuse of power

    It has been almost two years since the Modi government revoked two important constitutional provisions regarding...

More From Latest