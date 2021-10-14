Thin red line

The rising economy of China and its vast political influence has helped it emerge as a global power. This economic growth has been unpleasant for the West, especially as US hegemony over the world weakens. Such growth has been possible for China due to its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which has allowed it to partner with a number of countries.
In retaliation, the US and several of its allies have initiated the Quad and AUKUS groups, but in vain. It is no secret that the US views China as one of the greatest threats to its national security, and is doing all it could to contain China. Such a conflict might lead to another cold war in the region. However, this one will be more devastating than the one in the past.
Sameer Umrani
Karachi
If the recent voting pattern is taken as a yardstick of popularity, the PTI’s popularity certainly seems to be on...
The time has come to switch from conventional farming to organic farming. When the Indian state Sikkim can emerge as...
According to some news reports,19 bureaucrats have gotten three housing units each in government schemes....
This refers to the letter 'You need a plan' by Arif Majeed. The writer has rightly suggested that Pakistan's economy...
Murree is situated on a slope and any heavy structure erected on it could cause a catastrophic loss of life and...
It has been almost two years since the Modi government revoked two important constitutional provisions regarding...