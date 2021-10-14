Thin red line

The rising economy of China and its vast political influence has helped it emerge as a global power. This economic growth has been unpleasant for the West, especially as US hegemony over the world weakens. Such growth has been possible for China due to its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which has allowed it to partner with a number of countries.

In retaliation, the US and several of its allies have initiated the Quad and AUKUS groups, but in vain. It is no secret that the US views China as one of the greatest threats to its national security, and is doing all it could to contain China. Such a conflict might lead to another cold war in the region. However, this one will be more devastating than the one in the past.

Sameer Umrani

Karachi