Rs600m bailout package demanded for QAU

Islamabad: Quaid-I-Azam University Alumni Association (QAUAU) has demanded special bailout package to overcome Rs600 million annual deficit and end of illegal encroachments and external interference in affairs of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU).

In a meeting of Core Committee of QAUAU, the senior members were of the view that as QAU is national asset and top ranking federal institution, all the efforts should be made to protect the legacy and reputation of this seat of higher learning and research.

Due to financial constraints, QAU was unable to pay the recently announced 10 per cent increase in the salaries pensions to its serving and retired employees and faculty so far save to talk of hiring qualified faculty and staff or improving existing facilities and meeting growing needs of the university.

Adding fuel to fire, the University was unable to meet essential day to day expenditures. The Alumnae observed that the hostel residents are facing a number of problems due to lack of development and expansion of hostel vicinities. The decades’ old infrastructure and labs needs exigent focus to be addressed.

As per unanimous demand of all stakeholders, QAU should be declared a flagship institution along with announcement of special bailout package to overcome its financial constraints and raise the position of university amongst the top 300 universities in the world. With provision of required funding and support from the government and the alumni, this prestigious higher education institution could win more laurels for the country and meet the growing human resources needs of the country.

The members demanded the government to immediately announce special grant to overcome more than Rs600 million annual deficit.