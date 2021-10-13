Covid-19 national positivity ratio drops below 2pc

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of COVID-19 Tuesday reported below 2 percent decline in the national positivity ratio amid a declining disease trend and death rate.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in a tweet on its official handle shared the latest disease statistics.

The nerve centre of the country in its fight against the pandemic wrote that some 42,476 tests were conducted across the country with 689 more people testing positive.

There were 2,280 infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various COVID dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The national positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded 1.62%.

During the past 24 hours, some 18 infected patients died due to the deadly virus including those under treatment in the hospitals and in their respective quarantines or homes.