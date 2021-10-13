Biden to expand Abraham Accords

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US, Israel and the UAE will launch two new working groups on Wednesday, a senior State Department official said, as Washington hopes to expand the agreements between Israel and its neighbors known as the Abraham accords.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken will host a trilateral meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan at the State Department on Wednesday. One working group will focus on religious coexistence and the other on water and energy issues, said the official, who briefed reporters ahead of the meeting.
