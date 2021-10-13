Pesco employees protest against proposed privatisation

MARDAN: Hundreds of employees of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Tuesday staged a protest rally outside Mardan Press Club against proposed privatisation of the company.

All Pakistan Wapda Hydro-Electric Workers Union had organised the rally, which was led by the union’s zonal chairman Haji Amanullah, zonal secretary Mohammad Zubiar Musakhel, Waqar Nasir, Sajjad Khan, Abdul Ghafar Khan, Nasir Khan, Mohammad Arif Khan and other office-bearers. A large number of employees of Pesco of Mardan district participated in the protest rally.

Addressing the protest rally speakers said that the employees rejected the privatization, casual recruitment, outsourcing, and collection of recoveries. They said that to avoid bad incidents and reduce the problems of customers, the government should recruit ALM.