Cops urged to get their summaries approved

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that all branches and units should get their pending summaries approved with effective follow-up and coordination as early as possible to provide best service delivery to the citizens. IG issued these instructions in his address to the officers presiding over a meeting on follow-up of pending summaries at Central Police.

Transferred: IG Punjab issued transfer and posting orders of tree police officers here Tuesday. Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi has been posted as DPO TT Singh, Muhammad Ali Zia as DPO Rahim Yar Khan and Asad Sarfraz has been directed to report to CPO Punjab Lahore.