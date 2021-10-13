Cops urged to get their summaries approved

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that all branches and units should get their pending summaries approved with effective follow-up and coordination as early as possible to provide best service delivery to the citizens. IG issued these instructions in his address to the officers presiding over a meeting on follow-up of pending summaries at Central Police.
Transferred: IG Punjab issued transfer and posting orders of tree police officers here Tuesday. Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi has been posted as DPO TT Singh, Muhammad Ali Zia as DPO Rahim Yar Khan and Asad Sarfraz has been directed to report to CPO Punjab Lahore.
LAHORE : The Punjab government allocated imported sugar quota to three districts of the province despite the fact it...
LAHORE : All the nine Boards of Intermediate & Secondary Education in Punjab are most likely to announce the results...
LAHORE : A female assistant to an advocate was shot dead by unidentified motorcyclists in Johar Town police limits...
LAHORE : Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Department Ejaz Alam Augustine has said the Punjab...
LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting in the Chief Minister Office here on Tuesday. The...
LAHORE : Qamar-uz-Zaman, secretary of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, passed away in Lahore due to dengue. He was...