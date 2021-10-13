Central Punjab, Sindh play draw in U19 cricket

ISLAMABAD: Central Punjab (B) and Sindh (B) match ended in a draw in the National Under-19 Cricket Championship here at the National Ground Tuesday.

Scores in brief: Central Punjab Blues 121 all out in 42.1 overs (Shawaiz Irfan 44, Mohammad Saad Wasim 25; Khawaja Mohammad Hafeez 5-32, Asif Ali 3-25) and 178-9 (Hasnat Abbas 55, Mohammad Waqas 35, Khawaj Mohammad Hafeez 5-51, Aaliyan Mahmood 2-25). Sindh Blues 122 all out in 46.2 overs (Abdullah Fazal 30, Khawaja Mohammad Hafeez 26, Talha Ahsan 21; Awais Ali 4-45, Arham Nawab 3-28, Abubakar 2-14) and 139-5 (Abdullah Fazal 32, Talha Ahsan 22 not out, Rizwan Mahmood 21; Ali Asfand 3-42). Result: Match drawn.

At Shalimar Cricket Ground, Islamabad: Northern Blues 298-5d, 67 overs (Shamyl Hussain 127, Faraz Khan 50 not out, Haseeb Imran 44, Hussain 42; Mohammad Abubakar 2-52). Southern Punjab Blues 179 all out, 62.5 overs (Mohammad Zahid 86 not out, Mohammad Danish 41; Mehran Mumtaz 4-40, Aseer Mughal 2-9, Faraz Khan 2-12). Result: Match drawn.

At Shoaib Akhtar Stadium, Rawalpindi: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Blues 266 all out, 66.4 overs (Maaz Sadaqat 89, Abu akar Khan 33, Haseeb Khan 29, Ahmed Khan 28, Salman Khan 25, Mohammad Yaseen 21 not out; Sajjad Ali 4-57, Kabir Raj 3-54). Balochistan Blues 123 all out, 65.1 overs (Shamraiz Khan 56; Ahmed Khan 5-10, Zeeshan Ahmed 3-24). Result: Match drawn.