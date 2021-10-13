Bring back the clubs

While sharing their views on the chances of Pakistani cricket team's winning the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, many veteran cricketers and cricket experts seemed in disagreement with the prime minister’s decision to call off the club cricket system.
They claim that when the players were employed by various institutions, they were motivated to perform better due to financial and social incentives. They also had more avenues of grooming due to healthy competition between the clubs. The newly appointed chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board has good relations with his mentor, Imran Khan, and one expects he might manage to convince Imran Khan to revive the club system.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad
